18 Storm Team visits Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) –

18 News made a stop in Horseheads Tuesday evening, visiting the Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron, where cadets are trained to assist during emergency situations.

Tuesday evening, the cadets learned about the different severe weather events we typically see in the Twin Tiers- ranging from severe thunderstorms to lake effect snow. Our 18 Storm Team explained the process they go through when forecasting and preparing for these events. The hope is that the cadets can take what they learned tonight and put it use with every day tasks.