HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County fair has announced its line-up and start day as it prepares to celebrate its 180th year.

The fair will run from August 2-7 at the County’s fairgrounds in Horseheads. Fair organizers announced on facebook that the events include:

August 2 – Demolition derby

August 3 – East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) ‘Slam Fest ’22’

August 4 – Live music

August 5 – Truck pull

August 6 – Patriot tractor pull series and NYPS Tractor Pull

August 7 – Demolition derby

The Chemung County Fair saw a successful return last year after the 2020 Chemung County Fair was previously canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ticket information will be coming soon on the fair’s website, along with “something new for us to make getting your tickets easier for all of our patrons.”