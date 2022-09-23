ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- It’s the 18th annual Trike Race benefitting the United Way of the Southern Tier. Teams of adults get together and race on 12-inch, child size tricycles. The winner gets to take home a trophy and bragging rights.

It’s a relay race where the teams move as fast as they can. However, this year, two field goals were added to the event. The 6th and final member of the team is responsible for throwing a mini foam football through it, you can’t win until you make it through.

The event took place in the morning on September 23, and while it was cold and windy, it didn’t stop the teams from giving it their all. “It’s tremendous fun and we’re so excited that they do it on behalf of United Way,” says manager of communications for the United Way of the Southern Tier Lois Wilson, “…it’s a fundraiser for United Way and it’s the fast, furious feat of these folks, it’s fantastic.”

The Corning Credit Union defending it’s title once again beating out the Chemung Canal Trust Company, First Heritage Federal Credit Union, and Community Bank.