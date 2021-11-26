19th Annual Sleepout to help those in need starts tonight in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches is hosting its 19th Annual Sleepout tonight.

The Sleepout is a 24-hour event that starts the day after Thanksgiving and aims to raise money for those in need in the local community.

The total goal is $15,000, and the Bridge said $9,800 has been raised so far.

Churches and community businesses take one-hour shifts during the event to stay outside and create a make-shift home in the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice in Sayre.

The event starts at 3 p.m. this afternoon and ends tomorrow, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.