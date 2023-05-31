BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath has announced a way to help residents with spring cleanup coming up in the village.

According to the village, Dumpster Day will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Village Compost Center on East Morris St. in the village.

This day will be a way for residents to get rid of any unwanted items they have around the house or yard, with metal items being included, but must be separated from the general debris and placed in a specific metal dumpster.

Other items that will be accepted are household trash, furniture, and large items.

The village will not be accepting the following items:

Regular trash

Hazardous waste

Electronics

Asbestos

Fluorescent bulbs

Liquids

Computers

Batteries

Chemicals

Dumpster Day is free to village residents only, and the village asks that anyone bringing items to drop off have proof of residency on hand.