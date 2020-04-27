2 more COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received word of the deaths of two people that had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total amount of deaths in the county to 35.

One individual was a 71 year old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. The other was a 74 year old male died at the same nursing home

“We are very saddened over the loss of two additional nursing home residents,” said Public Health
Director, Darlene Smith. “The number of new cases and deaths had slowed down tremendously over
the last week, but this is a reminder that we all must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of
COVID-19.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department continue to recommend people stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now