2 more COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received word of the deaths of two people that had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total amount of deaths in the county to 35.

One individual was a 71 year old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. The other was a 74 year old male died at the same nursing home

“We are very saddened over the loss of two additional nursing home residents,” said Public Health

Director, Darlene Smith. “The number of new cases and deaths had slowed down tremendously over

the last week, but this is a reminder that we all must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of

COVID-19.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department continue to recommend people stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.