2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 293 confirmed cases, 11 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the City of Corning.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate that one individual recently returned to NY from another state where cases have been on the rise and the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that timeframe:

· 7/7/20 – 7/9/20 – Fringe Hairdressers in Corning

· 7/8/20 Afternoon – Dunkin Donuts drive through in Corning

“We continue to see cases related to travel,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although there are currently 19 states listed on the travel advisory, there are many other states in the country that are seeing an increase in cases as well. If you must travel this summer, consider what prevention actions are being taken in those states, take a look at the trend in positive cases, and practice the same prevention strategies used in NY while there. Just as people are coming to NY from the 19 states with high rates of infection, those individuals are traveling to other states as well. The spread will continue if we don’t mitigate the risk as much as possible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org.