ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Firefighters rescued two people from a porch roof during a Sunday morning fire on Elmira’s Southside.

First responders were called to a housefire on Caldwell Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. According to Elmira Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Lutz, the fire broke out on the second floor of a house containing two apartment units.

Two people exited the house via a second-floor window and waited on the porch’s roof for help. Firefighters responded to the scene quickly and used a ladder to help the people off of the roof. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Smoke could be seen coming from a rear window on the second floor. One room on the second floor of the house was damaged during the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Elmira Fire Department, the Southport Fire Department, the Elmira Police Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene.