2 people shot in Elmira 1 pronounced dead

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning shooting in Elmira leads to one person dead.

At approximately 1:13 A.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of W. Sixth St. at Johnson St. for a report of gunshots.

As police arrived at the scene, they found two men outside a home who had been shot. One unresponsive, the other conscious and alert.

Those in the area did attempt to aid the men until emergency medical services arrived.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person died from the gunshots, and the other male suffered injuries.

Numerous shell casings were recovered in the area. Several vehicles and one home were also hit by bullets.

According to police, at least two vehicles fled from the scene. Although, it’s unknown what involvement, if any, these vehicles had in this shooting.

This shooting does not appear to be a random act.

A vehicle near the scene was identified, with evidence related to the investigation. With a search warrant for the car, police found evidence.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, West Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance.

This investigation is in the early stages, and none of the victim information will be released at this time.

If anyone was present in the area, witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip.