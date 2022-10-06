ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.

EPD said officers responded to a burglary in progress in the morning on October 3 at a local business in the 200 block of West Water St. The arrested report said the five people were throwing bricks to break the glass at the business.

All five ran through the alleyway behind Kingsbury Cycle Shop when police arrived. Officers converged and took all five into custody.

Moses Scharborough and Juan Miranda, both 18 and from Elmira, were arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony). The other three involved were all minors and taken back to their legal guardians, police said.