2-vehicle crash reported in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, PA (FNN) -Mansfield Borough Police and Mansfield University Campus Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, according to First News Now.

The accident occurred in the area of 91 South Main Street and East Main Street.

According to a witness, the male driver involved in the crash was agitated and drove his vehicle away from the initial accident scene and parked behind the Miller’s laundromat nearby.

Police checked on the individuals well being and investigated the accident scene.

No injuries were reported in this accident.

This is a developing story.