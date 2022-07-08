(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York explaining that the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), enacted in March 2021, established rules to legally sell cannabis at licensed stores in the state.

“Legal, license, and taxed sales can begin only after the state approves regulations governing sales and licenses the businesses making them,” the letters explained. The OCM said in the letters that illegally selling cannabis products that aren’t lab-tested puts the public’s health at risk.

The OCM sent 20 letters to businesses across the Southern Tier, including in Elmira, Bath, Waverly, Watkins Glen, Binghamton, and Penn Yan. The OCM accused the businesses of “engaging in unlicensed cannabis sales” or that unlicensed sales are happening on the stores’ properties.

The local businesses that the OCM sent letters to included:

420 Novs, Bath

420 Novelties, Elmira

5 Star Tattoo, Elmira Heights

Bmillz LLC, Addison

Bmillz LLC, Elmira Heights

Bmillz, LLC, Elmira

Budbub Svcs LLC, Barton

Exotic Gifts N Dreams LLC

Fat Daddy’s, Watkins Glen

Fat Daddy’s, Penn Yan

Fat Daddy’s Elmira

Good Vibes Customs, Bath

Grateful Smoke & Gift Shop LLC, Waverly

Good Vibes Customs, Elmira

LakeWatch Inn Catering & Event Planning, Ithaca

Mile High Accessories LLC, Waverly

Mile High Accessories LLC, Waverly

The Ground Up, Waverly

Good Vibes Customs, Ithaca

447 Fulton Street, Waverly

The OCM said in the letters that if the businesses don’t stop any illegal activity immediately, the stores put their “ability to obtain a license in the legal cannabis market at substantial risk.” The stores face possible fines and criminal penalties, as well, the letters said.

Copies of all the Cease and Desist letters sent by the OCM can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management’s website.