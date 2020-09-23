2020 Crystal City Competition, a virtual celebration of marching band

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier in the year, the New York State Field Band Conference canceled the 2020 field band season due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Though the competitive season has been canceled, the local Crystal City Competition, hosted by the Corning-Painted Post Band, will go on for its 18th consecutive year.

In an interview with 18 News, Corning-Painted Post Band Director Joe Stork discussed how a virtual marching band competition would work and who would participate. The 2020 Crystal City Competition will be held virtually on Google Meet this Saturday, September 26th, and will feature the Competition and Field Bands from Corning-Painted Post, the Hilton Crimson Cadets, the Williamson Warriors, the Vestal Golden Bears, and the Pride of the Union-Endicott Tigers.

“The main point is to get these kids together virtually hyping band, you know, letting them know they’re not alone we all wish we could be together competing on the field in the stadium right behind me and just talking to each other and appreciating each other.” Said Stork regarding the state of the Crystal City Competition this year.

The Corning-Painted Post Marching Band will show a video from last year along some of the other schools. According to Joe, the Williamson Warriors Band will show a video taken from their show this year since Pennsylvania regulations are slightly less strict.

Later on in the interview, Joe said that he is certain that the Corning-Painted Post Field and Competition Bands can come back better and stronger next year, assuming that bands are able to get together regularly. They still plan to host Bandtoberfest next month, featuring several bands locally.

To watch the 2020 Crystal City Competition go to their website. It will be held using Google Meet on Saturday, September 26th at 7:00 PM. The link will be posted on their website and admission is free. Joe recommends you getting into the meeting early as he will have to approve anyone joining from outside the district.