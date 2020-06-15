2020 early voting times released along with sample ballots for local elections

(WETM-TV)- With elections just around the corner officials have begun releasing early voting dates and times across the our local region and have included sample ballots.

Below are the official local early voting availabilities:

SCHUYLER COUNTY-

Monday June 15th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday June 16th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday June 17th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday June 18th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday June19th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday June 20th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday June 21st from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Voting will be held at the County Courthouse Building 105 9th Street Watkins Glen, NY 14891.

STEUBEN COUNTY-

Monday – June 15, 2020 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM



Tuesday – June 16, 2020 – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM



Wednesday – June 17, 2020 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM



Thursday – June 18, 2020 – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM



Friday – June 19, 2020 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM



Saturday – June 20, 2020 – 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM



Sunday – June 21, 2020 – 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

You can go in person to vote at 20 E Morris Street, Bath.

CHEMUNG COUNTY-

Monday, June 15th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, June 16th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 17th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, June 18th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, June 19th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, June 20th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 21st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

You can vote in person at 378 S. Main Street, Elmira.

The Schuyler County Republican Primary (Town of Orange Onlu) includes:

TOWN OF ORANGE OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL TERM: 2 YEARS (VOTE FOR 1)

REP Heather A. Waters

REP Richard M. Hendricks

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL TERM: 3 YEAR UNEXPIRED (VOTE FOR 1)

REP Jocelyn Harrison

REP Maryann J. Friebis

Here are all of the sample ballots for the multiple Chemung County races: