2021 Arnot Health’s Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Ogden Medical Center is partnering up with 7 Mountains Media for their annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon. The event takes place on March 11 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and March 12 from 6:00 am to 10:00 am.

The radiothon raises funds to benefit Arnot Ogden Medical Center’s Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

The 2021 Arnot miracle family is the Munroe Family. Sunnie and Jeff Munroe are the parents of Meadow Munroe. Meadow was a patient at the Arnot NICU back in 2020.

The Munroe’s always wanted children. When Sunnie became pregnant with Maren, the couple was excited. But on March 5, 2019, the couple faced some heartbreaking news.

“It was a pretty traumatic birth,” said Sunnie Munroe, Mother of Meadow. “I had emergency C-section and her heart stopped during labor so they had to essentially bring her back to life.”

Maren suffered from a lack of brain activity. 19 days after her birth, she had passed away.

“As the days went on, she kind of progressively got worse,” Sunnie said. “We did lose her at the end of March.”

Three months after their tragic loss, the couple got pregnant again, with Meadow. At 33 weeks, Sunnie lost fluid and had to deliver her baby.

“I was leaking amniotic fluid, so I was admitted to the hospital, Sunnie said. “I was given steroid shots and it was more of a calm planned birth that morning. But she needed to be delivered immediately.”

When the news about an early delivery came, both Jeff and Sunnie’s heads were filled with emotions.

“I was scared,” Sunnie said. “I wanted her to be okay. I wasn’t what to expect having her seven weeks early.”

“They said everything’s gonna be fine,” said Jeff Munroe, Father of Meadow. “Sunnie was a little more nervous. But the nurses and doctors in the NICU here are great. So, we know that she would be fine and we just take time.”

Meadow spent 23 days in the Arnot NICU. She had trouble breathing and eating. Sunnie told 18 News through time, Meadow got better and was able to go home with them.

The couple said the NICU nurses were very supportive and took well care of their child and them.

“They weren’t just there for our children, they were there for us,” Sunnie said. “It really—it meant the world to us and it still means the world to us.”

Sunnie said it’s an honor to be this year’s Miracle Family.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Sunnie said. “I think part of the reason we are sitting here is because of Maren, too. And that’s hard. But we are honored.”

The couple is relieved their baby girl is happy, healthy, and strong.

“She was and she is a fighter,” Sunnie said. “She is so strong and so happy and it was just— It was just a sense of relief.”

You can donate at: www.wink106.com, Text KIDS to 8-44-44, or Call (607) 735-4615 during the Radiothon.