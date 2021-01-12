2021 Quarry Farm Fellows Announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Center for Mark Twain Studies is offering eleven Quarry Farm fellowships and one smaller artist’s residency in 2021 to scholars, writers, and artists working in the field of Mark Twain Studies.
The fellowships provide the Fellows an opportunity to work on academic or creative projects at Quarry Farm, the family home of Twain’s sister- and brother-in-law, Susan and Theodore Crane.
The Center for Mark Twain Studies 2021 Class of Quarry Farm Fellows is:
- Jillian Spivey Caddell, lecturer in nineteenth-century American literature at the University of Kent, Canterbury, UK
- Courtney DeRusha, senior masonry student at Alfred State College
- Fred L. Gardaphe, distinguished professor of English and Italian/American studies at Queens College/CUNY and the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute
- Alexsandra Hernandez, postdoctoral associate in the Department of English and an Affiliated Faculty Member in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Miami
- Ryan Heryford, assistant professor of environmental literature in the Department of English at California State University, East Bay
- Clifton Hood, George E. Paulsen ’49 Professor of American History and Government at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Bob Ievers, freelance painter living in the Finger Lakes region of New York State
- Barbara Ladd, professor of English at Emory University
- Alan Rankin, writer and independent researcher
- Laura Rice, professor emerita in the School of Writing, Literature and Film at Oregon State University
- Merav Schocken, PhD candidate in English at the University of California, Santa Barbara
- Mika Turin-Nygren, American literature faculty member at Bard High School Early College DC, part of the Bard College network