2021 Quarry Farm Fellows Announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Center for Mark Twain Studies is offering eleven Quarry Farm fellowships and one smaller artist’s residency in 2021 to scholars, writers, and artists working in the field of Mark Twain Studies.

The fellowships provide the Fellows an opportunity to work on academic or creative projects at Quarry Farm, the family home of Twain’s sister- and brother-in-law, Susan and Theodore Crane.

The Center for Mark Twain Studies 2021 Class of Quarry Farm Fellows is: