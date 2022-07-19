Fair season is right around the corner in the Twin Tiers. 18 News has compiled a list of local fairs. If you see a fair that is not listed, let us know so the list can be updated.

Date : August 2 – August 7, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)

: August 2 – August 7, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday) Address : 170 Fairview Rd. Horseheads, NY

: 170 Fairview Rd. Horseheads, NY Price : Gate Admission is $5.00 for adults, and Children 10 and under free.

: Gate Admission is $5.00 for adults, and Children 10 and under free. Tickets are available by clicking/tapping on this link .

clicking/tapping on this link Events include Demolition Derby, SLAMFEST ’22, Truck Pull and Tractor Pulls, Daily Free Shows, Twin Tier Classic Horse Show, and more.

Contact: 607 734-1217 Ticket Office: 607 734-1203 Email: info@chemungcountyfair.com

Date : August 15 – August 21, 2022 (Monday through Sunday)

: August 15 – August 21, 2022 (Monday through Sunday) Address : 15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY

: 15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY Price : Wednesday to Sunday Daily Gate Admission $5.00, General seating for grandstand is $15

: Wednesday to Sunday Daily Gate Admission $5.00, General seating for grandstand is $15 Ticket Form is available by clicking/tapping on this link.

clicking/tapping on this link. Events include Harness Racing, Demolition Derby’s, Rodeo, Monster Truck Show, Truck and Tractor Pull

Contact: 607 776-4801 Email: steubencountyfair@gmail.com

Date : July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)

: July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday) Address : Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862

: Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862 Price : Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12)

: Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12) More ticket price information can be found by clicking/tapping on this link.

Events include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers

Contact: 607 692-4149 Email: broomecofair@frontiernet.net

Date : August 8 – August 13, 2022 (Monday through Saturday)

: August 8 – August 13, 2022 (Monday through Saturday) Address : 2258 Charleston Rd, Wellsboro, PA

: 2258 Charleston Rd, Wellsboro, PA Price : $8 per day, separate fees for events

: $8 per day, separate fees for events Tickets are available for events by clicking/tapping on this link.

Events include Bullride Mania Rodeo, Tractor/Truck Pull, Demolition Derby, Rhonda Vincent performing live. and more.

Contact: 570 724-3196 Email: news@tiogacountyfair.com

Date : July 25th – July 30th, 2022 (Monday through Saturday)

: July 25th – July 30th, 2022 (Monday through Saturday) Address : 436 Gate One Lane, Troy PA

: 436 Gate One Lane, Troy PA Price : $10 Gate, includes fair admission and all mechanical rides, Pre-Sale including rides $8

: $10 Gate, includes fair admission and all mechanical rides, Pre-Sale including rides $8 Tickets are available online by clicking/tapping on this link.

Events include Fair Queen Pageant, Outlaw Pulling Series, Tractor Pull, Bull Ride Mania and more

Contact: 570 297-3648 Email: info@troyfair.com

Date : July 31 – August 6, 2022 (Sunday through Saturday)

: July 31 – August 6, 2022 (Sunday through Saturday) Address : 176 Fairgrounds Road, Millport, PA

: 176 Fairgrounds Road, Millport, PA Contact Email: pottercountyfair@gmail.com