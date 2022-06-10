ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The 2022 Day of Action for the United Way of the Southern Tier happened Friday, June 10, 2022.

Volunteers helped with more than twenty projects across Steuben and Chemung counties. The Day of Action is an annual day of volunteering at nonprofits throughout the community. The projects include landscaping and painting to helping at golf tournaments, cleaning up Dunn Field, organizing an office, or assisting with administrative tasks.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the local non-profit community, providing valuable support and allowing organizations to focus their efforts and, importantly, financial resources on serving residents in need,” said Stephen M. Hughes, president & CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier. “United Way is appreciative of all who volunteer on Day of Action and every day.”