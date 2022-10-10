(WETM) — October is upon us, which means that haunted houses all over the area have opened to scare residents of the Twin Tiers.

Haunted attraction company America Haunts says there are almost 1,500 paid attractions across the country with some kind of haunted house included. On average, a haunted house attraction will bring between 7,500 and 10,000 guests, but some mega-attractions can draw tens of thousands, even up to 60,000 people.

18 News has compiled a map of some of the best-haunted attractions in the Twin Tiers. If you see a location that’s not on the list, let us know so we can add it!

Check out the map below to see some of the best-haunted attractions in the Twin Tiers. Click on each location for more details about what’s available at that attraction.