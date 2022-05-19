CORNING NEW YORK (WETM)- Chemung Canal Trust Company, Corning Enterprises, and WETM-TV announced the recipients of the 2022 Jefferson Awards for Public Service, at a luncheon held at the Radisson Hotel in Corning.

In total, 3 residents were recognized for their commitment to our community and the exemplary contributions they have made to help improve the quality of life in the Southern Tier.

This year’s recipients include:

Kevin Hillman who was recognized for his work with Social Issues and Needs.

Patricia Killian who was recognized for her work with Children and Youth.

Joan Watkins with a focus who was recognized for her work with Senior Citizens. Joan was selected to represent the Southern Tier at the National Jefferson Awards Event in Indianapolis.