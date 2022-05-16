ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local golfers will play from sunrise to sunset to raise money for the Elmira Neighborhood Transformation Center next Monday.

The event will be held at the Elmira Country Club on May 23, 2022, starting at 7:00 a.m.

The third annual Golf-A-Thon will have local golfers raise money by getting per-hole sponsorships for each hole that they play during the event. According to the official event page, all golfers will play at least 120 holes throughout the course of the day.

Anybody willing to donate can sponsor any of the golfers participating on a per-hole or flat rate at the official event page. The list of golfers participating includes, Andy Hughson, Chad Hammond, Jared/Drew Reynolds, Jeremy Cranmer, Joe Norman, Mike Jilson, Molly Ball, Ray Sherman, Roger Behrens and Ryan Lantz.

All donations raised will support the many programs at the Elmira Neighborhood Transformation Center. Financial support to the N.T.C. helps their programs such as community meals, after-school programs, and parenting classes.

Jeremy Cranner, director for the N.T.C. said about the event “All these proceeds this from the fundraiser will go towards the programming at the transformation center. It’s a vital part of what we do when we have these fundraisers, being a smaller non-profit all of the funds that come in go right back to the community where it helps us out directly”.

You can visit the organization’s website at TransformationCenterElmira.com for more information on everything the NTC does for the local community.