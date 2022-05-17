(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier and New York State headed to polls on May 17 to vote on their school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well as the seats up for grabs on the school boards of education.
18 News is following the results as they come in. Check below for the latest updates for each school district in the Southern Tier counties:
Chemung County
Elmira City School District
Elmira Heights School District
Horseheads
Steuben County
Addison
- Budget: Passed (233 Yes, 147 No)
- $34,700,337
- 0.00% tax rate increase
- Capstone Project: Passed (203 Yes, 175 No)
- Board of Education Seats (5-year terms)
- Deborah Flint (219 votes)
- Jerredd Dennis (164 votes)
Arkport
Avoca
Bath
Bradford
Campbell-Savona
Canisteo-Greenwood
Corning-Painted Post
Hammondsport
Hornell
Jasper-Troupsburg
Prattsburgh
- Budget: Passed (104 Yes, 24 No)
- $10,491,163
- 0.00% tax rate increase
- Board of Election Seat (5-year term)
- Terry Moore (103 votes)
- Prattsburg Free Library Budget: Passed (86 Yes, 42 No)
Wayland-Cohocton
Schuyler County
Odessa-Montour
- Budget: Passed (120 Yes, 20 No)
- $18, 452, 087
- 2.96% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats (3-year terms)
- William Shrout (115 votes)
- Karen Rock (120 votes)
- Proposition #2 Purchase of 3 buses: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)
- Proposition #3 Dissolution of Captial Reserve: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)
Watkins Glen
- Budget: Passed (294 Yes)
- $28,574,037
- -7.40% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats (two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)
- Craig Bianco (270 votes)
- Keith Caslin (235 votes)
- Theresa Butler (234 votes)
- Brittany Oliver (168 votes)
- Leasing of buses: Passed (285 Yes)
Tioga County
Spencer-Van Etten
Tioga Central
- Budget: Passsed
- $20,558,091
- 0.35% tax rate increase
- Board of Education Seats
- Aaron Lounsbury (137 votes)
- Cathi Root (131 votes)
- Vote to establish Capital Reserve fund: Passed (159 Yes, 24 No)
Waverly
- Budget: Passed
- $34,964,417
- 0.00% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Colleen Talada (385 votes)
- Jennifer Vaughn (375 votes)
- Proposition #2 Bus Lease: Passed (397 Yes, 58 No)
- Proposition #3 Capital Project (383 Yes, 77 No)
(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 17. Check back for updates.)