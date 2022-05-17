(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier and New York State headed to polls on May 17 to vote on their school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well as the seats up for grabs on the school boards of education.

18 News is following the results as they come in. Check below for the latest updates for each school district in the Southern Tier counties:

Chemung County

Elmira City School District

Elmira Heights School District

Horseheads

Steuben County

Addison

Budget: Passed (233 Yes, 147 No) $34,700,337 0.00% tax rate increase

Capstone Project: Passed (203 Yes, 175 No)

Board of Education Seats (5-year terms) Deborah Flint (219 votes) Jerredd Dennis (164 votes)



Arkport

Avoca

Bath

Bradford

Campbell-Savona

Canisteo-Greenwood

Corning-Painted Post

Hammondsport

Hornell

Jasper-Troupsburg

Prattsburgh

Budget: Passed (104 Yes, 24 No) $10,491,163 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Election Seat (5-year term) Terry Moore (103 votes)

Prattsburg Free Library Budget: Passed (86 Yes, 42 No)

Wayland-Cohocton

Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour

Budget: Passed (120 Yes, 20 No) $18, 452, 087 2.96% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats (3-year terms) William Shrout (115 votes) Karen Rock (120 votes)

Proposition #2 Purchase of 3 buses: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)

Proposition #3 Dissolution of Captial Reserve: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)

Watkins Glen

Budget: Passed (294 Yes) $28,574,037 -7.40% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats (two 3-year terms, one 1-year term) Craig Bianco (270 votes) Keith Caslin (235 votes) Theresa Butler (234 votes) Brittany Oliver (168 votes)

Leasing of buses: Passed (285 Yes)

Tioga County

Spencer-Van Etten

Tioga Central

Budget: Passsed $20,558,091 0.35% tax rate increase

Board of Education Seats Aaron Lounsbury (137 votes) Cathi Root (131 votes)

Vote to establish Capital Reserve fund: Passed (159 Yes, 24 No)

Waverly

Budget: Passed $34,964,417 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Colleen Talada (385 votes) Jennifer Vaughn (375 votes)

Proposition #2 Bus Lease: Passed (397 Yes, 58 No)

Proposition #3 Capital Project (383 Yes, 77 No)

(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 17. Check back for updates.)