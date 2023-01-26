Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, The Harbor Hotel hosted it’s the 11th annual Fire and Ice Celebration in Watkins Glen with the party continuing this weekend.

Guests can look forward to having a chill experience on the patio with 32,000 pounds of ice carved into sculptures, an Ice bar, and martini luges. There will also be drinks, music, and food from local restaurants in the Twin Tiers with fireworks to end the night.

The event is a charitable fundraiser and will donate all proceeds to the Schuyler Health Foundation.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at bownpapertickets.com.

The celebration takes place Thursday, January 26th – Saturday, January 28th, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Harbor Hotel located at 16 N. Franklin St. Watkins Glen, NY.