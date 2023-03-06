STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials said overdoses are still “a very real problem” as the number of deaths and overdoses this year is on pace to match 2022.

The Steuben County Health Department announced that there were 24 overdoses reported across the county in February 2023 and one overdose-related death. Narcan (naloxone) was administered six times.

These numbers are on pace with the rate of overdoses in 2022. According to Steuben County Health, there were 289 overdoses, 12 deaths, and 92 Narcan administrations in 2022.

“Opioids remain a very real problem in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “In addition to bringing awareness to what we’re seeing locally, we now have more options to get Narcan into the hands of our residents through online training on our website.”

Anyone looking to get Narcan training can visit the Steuben County Website or call 607-664-2438.

The number of overdoses and overdose deaths has risen in Steuben County in the last few years. In 2020, Steuben Health said there were 144 overdoses and nine deaths. Last month, the County announced it would be installing 21 Narcan boxes for emergency use across the county, four of which will be at Corning Community College.