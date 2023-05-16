(WETM) – Voters across New York and Pennsylvania took to the polls on May 16 to vote on their local school districts’ open board of education seats, as well as proposed budgets for the 2023-24 school year.
Below are the budget vote results from the 21 local school districts in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and parts of Tioga County. It also includes results from school boards in Bradford and Tioga Counties, Pa. for 4-year term positions, unless otherwise noted.
Results will be updated and inserted as the school districts send them to WETM.
Chemung County
Steuben County
Addison School District
- Budget: Failed (187 Yes, 200 No)
- $35,713,280 (proposed budget)
- 0.00% tax rate change (proposed)
- Board of Educations Seats
- Derek Burrell (173 votes)
Arkport School District
- Budget: Passed (139 Yes, 115 No)
- $13,772,047
- 1.25% tax rate decrease
- Board of Education Seats
- Tracie McCarthy (126 votes)
- Proposition to buy a bus: Passed (191 Yes, 63 No)
Bradford School District
- Budget: Passed (90 Yes, 26 No)
- $9,768,61
- 3.48% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Daniel Peterson (3-year term)
- Mallory Elliott (5-year term)
- Proposition to buy two new buses: Passed
Canisteo-Greenwood School District
- Budget: Passed (137 Yes, 24 No)
- $28,748,063
- 0.00% tax rate change
- Board of Education seats
- Mike Nisbet
- Mike Lehman
- Proposition to buy a bus: Passed
Prattsburgh School District
- Budget: Passed (158 Yes, 37 No)
- $11,426,163
- -1.95% tax rate decrease
- Board of Education seats
- Joe Castrechino (162 votes)
- Prattsburgh Free Library Budget: Failed (85 Yes, 110 No)
Schuyler County
Odess-Montour School District
- Budget: Passed (228 Yes, 38 No)
- $19,978,992
- 1.47% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Jennifer Mosher (169 votes)
- Kyle VanGalder (142 votes)
- Dutton S. Peterson and Montour Falls Memorial Library funding: Passed
- Proposition to buy two buses for $380,000: Passed (231 Yes, 39 No)
Watkins Glen School District
- Budget: Passed (176 Yes, 48 No)
- $29,427,858
- tax rate
- Board of Education seats
- Jessica Saks (176 votes)
- Theresa Butler (178 votes)
- Tracey VanSkiver (199 votes)
- Proposition to lease six school buses for $195,000: Passed (185 Yes, 38 No)
Tioga County
Spencer-Van Etten School District
- Budget: Passed (164 Yes, 82 No)
- $26,828,616
- 6.29% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Peter Johanns
- Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman
- Don Johnson
Tioga Central School District
- Budget: Passed (149 Yes, 25 No)
- $21,910,675
- 1% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Lee Wood (157 votes)
- Scot Taylor (write-in, 19 votes)
- Proposition to buy a bus: Pass
Waverly School District
- Budget: Passed (262 Yes, 65 No)
- $38,148,058
- 2.37% tax rate increase
- Board of Education seats
- Kristi Zimmer (253 votes)
- Proposition to lease and possibly buy three buses for $120,00: Passed (191 Yes, 55 No)
Bradford & Tioga Counties, Pa.
(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 16. Check back for updates.)