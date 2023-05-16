(WETM) – Voters across New York and Pennsylvania took to the polls on May 16 to vote on their local school districts’ open board of education seats, as well as proposed budgets for the 2023-24 school year.

Below are the budget vote results from the 21 local school districts in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and parts of Tioga County. It also includes results from school boards in Bradford and Tioga Counties, Pa. for 4-year term positions, unless otherwise noted.

Results will be updated and inserted as the school districts send them to WETM.

Chemung County

Elmira City School District

Elmira Heights School District

Horseheads School District

Steuben County

Addison School District

Budget: Failed (187 Yes, 200 No) $35,713,280 (proposed budget) 0.00% tax rate change (proposed)

Board of Educations Seats Derek Burrell (173 votes)



Arkport School District

Budget: Passed (139 Yes, 115 No) $13,772,047 1.25% tax rate decrease

Board of Education Seats Tracie McCarthy (126 votes)

Proposition to buy a bus: Passed (191 Yes, 63 No)

Avoca School District

Bath School District

Bradford School District

Budget: Passed (90 Yes, 26 No) $9,768,61 3.48% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Daniel Peterson (3-year term) Mallory Elliott (5-year term)

Proposition to buy two new buses: Passed

Campbell-Savona School District

Canisteo-Greenwood School District

Budget: Passed (137 Yes, 24 No) $28,748,063 0.00% tax rate change

Board of Education seats Mike Nisbet Mike Lehman

Proposition to buy a bus: Passed

Corning-Painted Post School District

Hammondsport School District

Hornell City School District

Jasper-Troupsburg School District

Prattsburgh School District

Budget: Passed (158 Yes, 37 No) $11,426,163 -1.95% tax rate decrease

Board of Education seats Joe Castrechino (162 votes)

Prattsburgh Free Library Budget: Failed (85 Yes, 110 No)

Wayland-Cohocton School District

Schuyler County

Odess-Montour School District

Budget: Passed (228 Yes, 38 No) $19,978,992 1.47% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Jennifer Mosher (169 votes) Kyle VanGalder (142 votes)

Dutton S. Peterson and Montour Falls Memorial Library funding: Passed

Proposition to buy two buses for $380,000: Passed (231 Yes, 39 No)

Watkins Glen School District

Budget: Passed (176 Yes, 48 No) $29,427,858 tax rate

Board of Education seats Jessica Saks (176 votes) Theresa Butler (178 votes) Tracey VanSkiver (199 votes)

Proposition to lease six school buses for $195,000: Passed (185 Yes, 38 No)

Tioga County

Spencer-Van Etten School District

Budget: Passed (164 Yes, 82 No) $26,828,616 6.29% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Peter Johanns Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman Don Johnson



Tioga Central School District

Budget: Passed (149 Yes, 25 No) $21,910,675 1% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Lee Wood (157 votes) Scot Taylor (write-in, 19 votes)

Proposition to buy a bus: Pass

Waverly School District

Budget: Passed (262 Yes, 65 No) $38,148,058 2.37% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Kristi Zimmer (253 votes)

Proposition to lease and possibly buy three buses for $120,00: Passed (191 Yes, 55 No)

Bradford & Tioga Counties, Pa.

(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 16. Check back for updates.)