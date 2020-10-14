23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Steuben County; 5 teachers included

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 23 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 804 confirmed cases, 304 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of:
City of Corning (3)
City of Hornell
Town of Bath
Town of Campbell (2)
Town of Cohocton
Town of Corning
Town of Erwin (3)
Town of Jasper
Town of Lindley
Town of Wayne (2)
Town of Woodhull
Village of Bath
Village of Canisteo
Village of Painted Post
Village of Savona (3)
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48
hours prior to symptom onset or date of the test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
One individual is a teacher at Canisteo-Greenwood
Two individuals are teachers at the Corning-Painted Post Middle School
One individual is a teacher at Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School
One individual is a teacher at Avoca Central School
Two individuals are employees of Pathways
Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:
10/1 Evening – McHale’s in Corning
10/1, 10/2, 10/6 – 10/10 – The Cellar in Corning
10/4 & 10/11 – Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo
10/6 Afternoon – Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan
10/6 & 10/7 – Raymour & Flanigan in Horseheads
10/6 & 10/8 – Corning Credit Union Sullivan Park Branch
10/7 – Elmira Correctional Facility
10/7 – 10/9 – Big Lots in Painted Post
10/8, 10/9, 10/12 – Brandy’s Cup of Joe in Hornell
10/8, 10/9, 10/12, 10/13 – Guthrie Pulmonology in East Corning
10/8 Afternoon – Lashing Out in Hornell
10/9 Lunch – Wise Guys of Hammondsport
10/9 – Walmart in Painted Post
10/9 – Corning, Inc. Sullivan Park
10/9 – Arc of Steuben Home in Hornell
10/10 Morning – Respite Therapy in Canisteo
10/10 Afternoon – Two Goats Brewing in Burdett
10/10 Afternoon – Iron Flamingo in Corning
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
10 – 19 years: 1
20 – 29 years: 7
30 – 39 years: 5
40 – 49 years: 3
50 – 59 years: 3
60 – 69 years: 3
70 – 79 years: 1
“COVID-19 is widespread across the county and across ages,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.
“We need everyone to be extremely mindful of behaviors that could lead to COVID-19 spread while at work, in the community, and at home. This is especially important when in breakrooms, locker rooms, and during secondary activities where masking and distancing are not as inherent.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.
