23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Steuben County; 5 teachers included

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 23 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 804 confirmed cases, 304 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of:

 City of Corning (3)

 City of Hornell

 Town of Bath

 Town of Campbell (2)

 Town of Cohocton

 Town of Corning

 Town of Erwin (3)

 Town of Jasper

 Town of Lindley

 Town of Wayne (2)

 Town of Woodhull

 Village of Bath

 Village of Canisteo

 Village of Painted Post

 Village of Savona (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48

hours prior to symptom onset or date of the test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

 One individual is a teacher at Canisteo-Greenwood

 Two individuals are teachers at the Corning-Painted Post Middle School

 One individual is a teacher at Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School

 One individual is a teacher at Avoca Central School

 Two individuals are employees of Pathways

 Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives



In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

 10/1 Evening – McHale’s in Corning

 10/1, 10/2, 10/6 – 10/10 – The Cellar in Corning

 10/4 & 10/11 – Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo

 10/6 Afternoon – Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan

 10/6 & 10/7 – Raymour & Flanigan in Horseheads

 10/6 & 10/8 – Corning Credit Union Sullivan Park Branch

 10/7 – Elmira Correctional Facility

 10/7 – 10/9 – Big Lots in Painted Post

 10/8, 10/9, 10/12 – Brandy’s Cup of Joe in Hornell

 10/8, 10/9, 10/12, 10/13 – Guthrie Pulmonology in East Corning

 10/8 Afternoon – Lashing Out in Hornell

 10/9 Lunch – Wise Guys of Hammondsport

 10/9 – Walmart in Painted Post

 10/9 – Corning, Inc. Sullivan Park

 10/9 – Arc of Steuben Home in Hornell

 10/10 Morning – Respite Therapy in Canisteo

 10/10 Afternoon – Two Goats Brewing in Burdett

 10/10 Afternoon – Iron Flamingo in Corning



Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

 10 – 19 years: 1

 20 – 29 years: 7

 30 – 39 years: 5

 40 – 49 years: 3

 50 – 59 years: 3

 60 – 69 years: 3

 70 – 79 years: 1



“COVID-19 is widespread across the county and across ages,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

“We need everyone to be extremely mindful of behaviors that could lead to COVID-19 spread while at work, in the community, and at home. This is especially important when in breakrooms, locker rooms, and during secondary activities where masking and distancing are not as inherent.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or

social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and

www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.