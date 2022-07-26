BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The new $24-million facility in Bath expected to bring at least 50 jobs to the area has been awarded hundreds of kilowatts of low-cost power through the ReCharge NY program, Governor Hochul announced.

The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Corp) was awarded a recommended 770 kW of low-cost power on July 25 as part of the program. The award was part of the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board’s approved economic development awards, giving over 33 megawatts of power to 23 companies across the state.

Collectively, the companies receiving the power awards are expected to invest more than $7.5 billion in capital investment and create almost 800 jobs, according to Hochul’s announcement.

“Economic development awards from the New York Power Authority are critical to the vitality of New York’s growing clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With more than 1,000 new jobs for New York’s skilled workforce and more than $8 billion in private capital investments, NYPA’s Recharge NY awards will help solidify New York’s status as a premier destination for the nation’s most promising industries.”

LP Corp broke ground on the Bath facility earlier this month. The company manufactures wood building products, and the Bath facility will be a pre-finishing location of the company’s new “Smartside ExpertFinish” wood siding.

The ReCharge NY program provides low-cost power to businesses and nonprofit organizations across New York State from power that is previously set aside by NYPA “for economic support.”