$26,000 cash, drugs, and guns found inside a home after search warrant conducted in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A lengthy investigation into weapons and narcotic activity in Ithaca led police to the seizure of multiple weapons, drugs, and over $26,000 cash.

On Nov. 23 the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at 306 Lake Ave. in Ithaca.

During the search, police were able to seize three illegally possessed handguns, one stolen, and one without a serial number, a shotgun, and an assortment of ammunition.

Drugs were found in the residents amounting to around 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine, over 350 individual doses of illegally possessed suboxone, and several other narcotics in smaller quantities.

Several high-end bicycles and power tools that had been previously reported stolen were found, as well as over $26,000 in cash.

It has not been announced if anyone was taken into custody from the outcome of this investigation.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The seizure makes a total of six illegally possessed guns that the IPD has removed from the community in November.