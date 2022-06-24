An electric unicycle is a unique and environmentally friendly mode of transportation that’s ultraportable and easy to charge.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over $178 million has been awarded to 75 communities across New York State to promote environmentally and climate-friendly projects of travel and to make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike. Through the recently adopted State Budget, the $32.8 Billion new historic five-year capital plan will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation for programs and proposed projects.

Funding will support the construction of new accessible sidewalks and enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as, transportation systems for users of all ages and abilities. Projects selected for funding required awardees to demonstrate how proposed activities would contribute to increasing the use of non-vehicular transportation alternatives, reduce vehicle emissions, and/or mitigate traffic congestion.

Officials said over two-thirds of the projects awarded will benefit ‘Environmental Justice Communities’ to help improve connectivity, and air quality for predominantly low-and-moderate-income families living in those areas. Projects selected will help advance New York State’s nation-leading climate goals they said.

Southern Tier to receive $8 million of awarded projects by region:

$2,200,000 to the City of Ithaca to construct a multi-use trail to the Black Diamond Trail to the Gateway Trail.

$571,263 to the Village of Montour Falls to construct street stormwater improvements to Owego Street.

$671,954 to the Village of Painted Post to construct sidewalks, a pedestrian walkway, and other pedestrian safety improvements to the Village Walking Trail.

$2,344,703 to the Town of Vestal to construct a multi-use trail along Vestal Road.

$2,191,838 to the Village of Cayuga Heights to construct sidewalks along Cayuga Heights Road.

A full list of awarded projects by region can be found here.