2nd Annual Relish event

ELMIRA (WETM)- The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with Empower Federal Credit Union to host the second annual Relish event.

Relish is a food and beverage event in Downtown Elmira, that offers and celebrates everything that Chemung County has to offer.

“A huge part of our community here is where we eat and where we congregate,” said Kurt Bartenstein, from Empower FCU. “Relish is a great opportunity that we ask every day which is, ‘where do we want to eat today?'”

The event will be on October 10, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the federal building in Downtown Elmira.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at relishelmira.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.