HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you don’t have any plans this Labor Day weekend, movie tickets will be sold for just $3 at Regal Arnot Mall this Saturday, Sept. 3.

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

You can find a list of what Regal Arnot Mall will be screening on Saturday as well as showtimes on their website.