VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Grand Jury has indicted three Newfield men in connection to a kidnapping and burglary case in the Town of Van Etten early this year.

Joseph Howell (37), David Maycumber (41), and Michael Inman (46) were indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on June 29, 2023 in connection to the incident that allegedly happened on February 26.

According to the indictment, the three were armed with shotguns when they allegedly broke into a man’s house in Van Etten. They then allegedly stole several guns from the man and abducted him, moving him to another location, the court documents said.

The three were all charged with two counts of 1st-degree Burglary, two counts of 1st-degree Robbery, 2nd-degree Kidnapping, and 4th-degree Grand Larceny.