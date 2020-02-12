3 puppies found on the side of the road in Steuben County are ready for their furever home

(WETM-TV)- The three puppies found in the middle of the road in Steuben County, have made a speedy recovery and they are up for adoption.

When the puppies were originally found by a good samaritan on January 15th, they were found cold, wet, and covered in ticks.

The owner of the puppies could not be found and the puppies are now up for adoption at Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue.

Two of the puppies had previously broken their legs, and all three had coccidia, tiny single-celled parasites that live in the wall of a dog’s intestine.

The puppies have now received new names: Violet, Tugs, and Niko.

Violet had an old front leg fracture, and Tugs had a healing back tibia fracture.

All of the puppies have been around people and they do a great job with human interaction. They also are great around other animals.

If you are interested in adopting any of the puppies, click here