ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Three people, including two children, were stuck inside a vehicle for a period of time after a utility pole was hit and knocked over, causing active power lines to drape over the vehicle, in Bradford County, Sunday Afternoon.

The accident took place on Wolcott Hollow Road at Rockin’ Ranch and Stables, around 1:50 p.m., where a dark-colored Ford Pickup had struck the utility pole, resulting in it snapping from the base and falling next to the truck, leaving the powerlines on top of the vehicle.

First responders from the Athens Borough Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and Athens Borough Police were on the scene assessing the damages.

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperation arrived in order to turn off the power to the electrical wires. Once that was done, it was only a matter of moving the wires off the vehicle and rescuing the people inside.

Police on scene had told our 18 News reporter that the driver of the vehicle had thought they were in a different gear than what the vehicle was actually in, this led to the accidental striking of the pole. They said that everyone involved was safe and that no injuries were sustained.