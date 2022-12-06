CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid.

The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid.

The rules for registration and a list of all the available properties in Elmira, Horseheads, Southport and Van Etten are available here. The auction site is available by clicking here; bidding is open through December 20.

Chemung County’s last real estate auction ended on August 17, 2022. Several locally-known buildings were sold, including Rossi Lanes, the former Moretti’s restaurant, and the home involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder Case.