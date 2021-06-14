37th annual Guthrie Gallop raises $10,000 for cancer care fund

Sayre, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Gallop 5K and 10K presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary returned to downtown Sayre on Saturday, May 15th, 2021. The event raised $10,000 to support the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial assistance to Guthrie patients currently battling a cancer diagnosis.

There were 250 runners who participated both virtually and in person in this year’s event. COVID safety measures, such as staggered start times, were put in place to keep all who participated in the event safe.

Thank you to our sponsors for their continued support: presenting sponsor Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary; platinum sponsors Sayre American Legion Post #283 and The Morning Times; gold sponsors Hanger Clinic, Levene, Gouldin, & Thompson, LLP, Simmons-Rockwell, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company, Bishops Fulltime Portables; donation sponsors Coca-Cola, Comfort Inn & Suites, Rolling Tire Shop, Valley Energy and mile marker sponsor C&N.

