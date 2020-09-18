3D model of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon now on display in Tioga

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – A new 3D model of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon is now on display at the Welcome Center in Tioga.

In 2013, the Tioga County Board of Commissioners purchased a MakerBot 3D printer for Mansfield University’s Geosciences Department for the purpose of creating 3D terrain models with an accurate vertical scale.

An agreement was made for the Geosciences Department to 3D-print a to-scale model of the PA Grand Canyon, capturing the general area of Leonard Harrison State Park, and present it to the Board of Commissioners.

Due to a variety of issues, mainly technical issues with the 3D printer, the project was put on hold until the summer of 2018. Dr. Lee Stocks assisted in getting the model’s filament-based tiles completely printed, sanded, and painted.





The project also included designing a map key/legend for the display noting, in particular, the vertical scale exaggeration.

Originally the project was set to be displayed at the Leonard Harrison State Park, but due to construction and COVID-19, it was decided that the model would go to the visitor center.