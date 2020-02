CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A chance to taste the region will once again come to Corning Community College this Friday, February 21st.

The 3rd annual Taste FLXpo event will feature maple, honey, cheese, bison, bourbon, and more for eventgoers to sample.

Admission is $10 per person and includes admission to the event, sampling tickets, and a Taste FLXpo shopping bag. Children 13 or under are free.