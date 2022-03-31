TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple crews responded to a working structure fire in Towanda late Thursday afternoon.

The Wysox Fire Department told 18 News that at least four different fire companies responded to the fire in the 200 block of North Main Street in Towanda sometime around 4:00 p.m.

The responding agencies included Towanda Fire, Wysox Fire, North Towanda Fire, and the Monroe Hose Company. A reporter on the scene said that just after 5:00 p.m., the scene appeared to be clear.

Details are limited at this time; there is no word on any injuries or the severity of the damage. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.