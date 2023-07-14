RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) – Several miles of a back road in Rathbone will be closed next week for repairs.

The Steuben County Department of Public Works announced that Tracy Creek Road (County Route 80) will be closed starting Monday, July 17, 2023.

The road will be closed for about 4.5 miles from Allen Rd. (CR 22) to S. Canisteo Rathbone Rd. (CR 21). A detour will use Canisteo River Rd. (CR 119) at the intersection with S. Canisteo Rathbone Rd. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be repairing crossover pipes on Tracy Creek Rd., the DPW said. Work is expected to continue until Thursday, July 20.