49th Anniversary: The Flood of ’72

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Today we mark the 49th anniversary of a devastating storm that forever changed this area.

Wednesday, June 21st 1972 was a typical rainy summer day here in Elmira. “Candy Man” was the number one song in America. Hurricane Agnes was still hundreds of miles away off the Carolina Coast. There was nothing to indicate what the next 24 hours would bring.

Agnes started out small, then she went to town.

Water from the Chemung River poured over the barriers that line the river bank, quickly turning city streets into lakes. The raging flood waters caused widespread devastation. The storm was deadly, in Corning 18 people were listed as dead or missing. Incredibly, there are no fatalities in Elmira.

