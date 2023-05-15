WATKINS GLEN N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office held its fourth annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day Service.

The event was in front of the Michael J. Maloney Public Safety Building in Watkins Glen, NY on May 15.

“If you knew Sheriff Maloney, you knew exactly what he did for the community and what he meant for the department he hired me,” said Michael J. Kelly, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Chaplain.

In 1962, John F. Kennedy signed a declaration proclaiming May 15th as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, a day set apart to honor our members of law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this service honors those from their agency and other local departments that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year they also honored those retirees who departed since the last memorial service.

“It’s just an honorable profession. It’s one of those things that is a calling, and it’s not just a job. It is always important for us to remember those that we lost, and those that paid the ultimate price,” Kelly added.

“People tend to think of all the bad things they hear about law enforcement. They forget to think about all of the good. Those that actually gave their all and sacrificed their lives.”

The service was open to families of the men and women who served in the line of duty and the public.

For more information, contact Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office