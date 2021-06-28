4th of July fireworks near me: Holiday celebrations in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Following a year of lockdown and quarantine communities in the Twin Tiers are reopening just in time for the 4th of July weekend. Concerts, parades, and fireworks are being held across the region this weekend as we celebrate the United State’s 244th birthday.

Here are some local 4th of July fireworks and celebrations happening this weekend:

Chemung County July 4 weekend events

Eldridge Park Live Concert: July 3, 5-8 p.m., “The Boot Hill Band” will be performing their blend of roots, blues, and soul-infused rock and roll, 96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira

Foodies in the Park with Campus Pizza: July 3, 4-8 p.m., 96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira

Brand Park Summer Concert Series: July 4, 3-5 p.m., Dean Goble Band, 301-311 Maple Avenue, Elmira

Schuyler County July 4 weekend events

Watkins Glen Fireworks: July 4, 9:45 p.m. at Clute Park in Watkins Glen. The display will have viewing areas available at other areas around the southern portion of Seneca Lake. July 5 raindate.

Steuben County July 4 weekend events

Hammondsport Fireman’s Annual Carnival & Fireworks: July 2 & 3 with food, a cornhole tournament, games, music, and more. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

Hornell 4th of July Parade & Fireworks: July 4 with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Hornell Jr. High School. Cruize’n Time will be holding a Car Show at the park after the parade. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

ReDiscover Corning: July 1-6, ReDiscover Corning will include a pedestrian-only use of Market Street from 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6. There will be live performances in Centerway Square starting on Thursday and fireworks will begin at 9:15 on July 4 at the Centerway Bridge & Riverfront Centennial Park.

Bradford County July 4 weekend events

Sayre Fireworks: July 3 at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Sayre with music from 95.3 FM The Bridge. Donations for the fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall at 110 W. Packer Ave.

Tioga County, Pennsylvania July 4 weekend events

4th Of July Fireworks At Ives Run: July 2 starting at 9 p.m. Admission for the fireworks at Ives Run is free but donations are appreciated. Guests can watch at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga.

Mansfield Fireworks: July 4 in Mansfield Borough. The best viewing area is expected to be between College Avenue and Seventh Street, but the show should be viewable across the borough. Residents and visitors are encouraged to not congregate in any one specific area and maintain social distancing at all times.

If you have a July 4 weekend event to share, email news@wetmtv.com.