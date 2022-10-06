ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A jury in the Chemung County Supreme Court has reached a $5 million verdict against Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a 2017 procedure that left one man with “serious medical problems”.

Ziff Law Firm announced the verdict on October 6, saying the “jury found Gary Mann, M.D. liable for causing catastrophic injuries to a patient” in 2017 during a gallbladder surgery. Mann now works at Roswell Park in Buffalo.

The announcement explained that the patient had a laparoscopic cholecystectomy in August 2017 because of gallstones. Mann injured the patient’s bile ducts, causing the patient to be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester “for a complex repair procedure”, the announcement said.

Since 2017, the patient has reportedly gone back to the hospital multiple times for surgery and “other serious complications”.

“This case was intensely litigated for the past five years. Throughout that time Arnot Ogden Medical Center never expressed any interest in resolving it,” said Christina Sonsire, a partner at Ziff who represented the patient and their spouse. “Unfortunately, my client will likely continue to suffer serious medical problems related to his injury for the rest of his life.”

18 News has reached out to Arnot Health and is waiting for a response.