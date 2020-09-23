5 New Cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that five Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 378 confirmed cases, 36 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Cohocton

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate four of the individuals are employees of Corning Center. The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/17/20 Evening – Elmira Drive-In

· 9/18/20 Evening – Wegmans in Corning

· 9/19/20 Afternoon – JOANN Fabrics in Horseheads

· 9/19/20 Afternoon – Ulta Beauty in Horseheads

· 9/19/20 Afternoon – Red Lobster in Horseheads

· 9/20/20 – Avon Flea Market

· 9/21/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

· 9/21/20 Morning – Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy in Corning

· 9/21/20 Morning – Corning Building Company

· 9/21/20 Morning – Stonehouse Café in Campbell

· 9/22/20 Morning – Tops in Riverside

· 9/22/20 Afternoon – Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy in Corning

“COVID-19 is very real and very much present and spreading in the Southern Tier,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “People’s lives are at risk. We need for everyone to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most at risk for serious illness and death. People must wear masks in public, especially when gathering with people outside their household. One gathering can lead to dozens of cases as we’re seeing now. Without the commitment and care of our residents to follow prevention strategies, more people will die from COVID-19 when it could have been avoided.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County's website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.