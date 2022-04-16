SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Five people were shot, one person is dead after a shooting in the Armory Square neighborhood of Syracuse early Saturday morning.

Syracuse police tell NewsChannel 9, it was just after midnight when officers in the area heard several gunshots and responded to the 300 block of South Clinton Street.

When officers arrived, they found that five people had been struck by gunfire.

Syracuse Police confirm the 24-year-old man was later pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital. The four other shooting victims were also transported to Upstate and treated there.

One person remains in critical condition. The three others have non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information on the shooting should call the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222. Tips can remain anonymous.