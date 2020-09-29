5 weeks of food giveaways at The Way Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Thursday will be the beginning of a five-week food giveaway at The Way Center on Oakwood Avenue in Elmira.

“There’ll be 1000 boxes that are going to show up the average box is around 20 to 25 pounds.” Said Randy Jackson, an associate pastor at The Way Center. They are expecting to give away around 45 thousand pounds of food.

The giveaway will be contactless and entry and exit points will be clearly labeled off Oakwood Avenue. “It’s for everyone. No one is excluded.” Said Jackson. This food giveaway was started by New York Farmers that were concerned with the amount of fresh food that was going to waste during the COVID-19 pandemic. The boxes of food will include, meat, dairy, and produce and will differ from week to week.

The food giveaway will happen every Thursday for five weeks starting this Thursday, October 1st. The next one will be on October 8th.