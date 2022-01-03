50-Megawatt Schuyler County Solar Facility receives final permit from ORES

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) announced Monday they have issued a final siting permit for a major solar facility, Watkins Glen Solar Energy Center, LLC (Watkins Glen).

The facility is a 50-megawatt solar electric facility in the Town of Dix that is expected to generate enough clean power to more than 12,000 New York homes and reduce carbon emissions by over 42,000 metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking more than 8,200 cars off the road every year.

This project will create over 125 temporary and full-time jobs and spur private investment to help stimulate the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local taxing jurisdictions will receive payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) and other funding over the life of the project. Watkins Glen Solar Energy Center paid $50,000 in intervenor funds to enable municipal and community groups to fully participate in the review of the facilities.

“This project is in line with the State’s commitment to ensure that its nation-leading pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects will be permitted in a timely, responsible manner while ensuring the protection of the environment and consideration of all pertinent social, economic, and environmental factors. We are laser focused on helping New York State achieve its nation-leading energy goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030 and look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders as these facilities are constructed.” said ORES Executive Director Houtan Moaveni.

Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA President and CEO said, “It is exciting to see our State come together to respond to the enormity and urgency of climate change with support for advancing renewable energy. Having our legislative leaders, ORES and multiple agencies working in a coordinated fashion with local government to take action that will simultaneously reduce harmful emissions and bring economic benefits and jobs to the community is an inspiring occasion for all who feel a responsibility to future generations.”

Today’s decisions may be obtained by going to the Office’s website at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.