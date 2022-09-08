BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The Southern Tier ticket was one of two third-prize Powerball tickets sold in New York State that won in the drawing on September 7, 2022. The ticket was purchased at The Ranch Grocery Center on Route 226 in Bradford.

The New York Lottery said the other ticket was purchased at a photo center in Manhattan.

The Powerball drawing airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. You can check your ticket securely with the New York Lottery app.