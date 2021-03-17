$50,000 raised to update Deane Center technology

On Thursday, March 11, the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund campaign announced it had reached its $50,000 goal.

The amount raised during the seven-day public phase, held March 5 to 11, was not known until early Monday evening, March 15 when Hamilton-Gibson Productions Operations Coordinator Bev Dochstader completed the official tally. “I have been keeping a running total since the beginning of the campaign’s silent phase last fall,” Dochstader said. “Monday I figured out what had been raised in the public phase.”

By the last day on March 11, $10,956 was raised, exceeding the $10,000 goal, according to Dochstader. “More money came in by mail and online on Saturday, March 13 and Monday, March 15, increasing that total to $11,581 and taking the overall total to $56,386.”

The funds came in during both phases in the form of checks, cash, grants and/or donations via Text To Give, PayPal and BookTix. “I still don’t have the amount donated via Facebook but it will probably add a few hundred dollars,” said Dochstader. “We may still get more contributions through the mail or online.”

Carol Cacchione, HG’s Fundraising and Sponsorship Committee chair in 2020, and Larry Biddison are co-leaders of the campaign’s silent phase that began last October.

“Our primitive and outdated sound and lighting systems are woefully inadequate,” said Biddison. “During this pandemic pause in live productions, Zoom technology has become an important new avenue for sustaining HG. We are already using a new laptop purchased with money from the silent campaign,” he said. “Personally, as a hearing impaired oldster, I’m looking forward to having amplified sound, both for stage plays and radio plays through our new hearing assistance system.”

“Gabe Hakvaag, our current tech guru, and Herb Johnson, our board president, will play significant roles in ensuring the equipment is purchased and installed and main stage and back stage improvements are made,” said Cacchione. “Contributions to Steve’s fund mean we can expand and deliver on our mission statement to provide opportunities for people of all ages to enrich and empower their lives through community performing arts,” she said.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment of this area in supporting the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund,” said Kacy Hagan. In 2021, she became the HG Fundraising Committee chair and leader of the campaign’s public phase. “Regardless of whether someone made a large or small donation, every dollar counts and shows how important Hamilton-Gibson is to this area and what a truly exceptional community we live in,” she said.

“Our plan is to continue Steve’s fund because technology is ever-changing,” said Hagan. “That’s why it is important that we have this fund set up to raise money to cover upgrades needed over time. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to provide a high quality audience experience for each production,” she said.

“I believe the creation of this fund honors Steve’s memory in the best way possible. It will make his efforts to upgrade our audiovisual equipment a reality and ensure we can continue to invest in these technologies in the future,” said Hagan.

“Steve and I worked closely on many HG projects from hanging backdrops in school auditoriums to designing lighting plots in the Warehouse Theatre to exploring a sound plot for scene changes,” said Thomas Putnam, artistic director and founder of Hamilton-Gibson Productions. “Steve had acted in a number of shows and assisted me as director in others. He would be happy that money is coming in to accomplish his dream of upgrading all of the tech equipment. Although he wouldn’t be comfortable with the focus on himself, he would feel the love that the campaign demonstrates and that we simply don’t express when a person is alive,” Putnam said.

For more information about contributing to the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund, contact Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or hamiltongibson@gmail.com.